Why Ali Wong says getting a prenup was 'one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career'

Ali Wong doesn't shy away from joking about how she "trapped" her husband. She talks about it at length in her 2016 debut Netflix special "Baby Cobra" and 2018 follow-up "Hard Knock Wife," recounting how she met her husband, Justin Hakuta, at a friend's wedding and proceeded to court the Fulbright scholar and Harvard Business School student while living in New York City.

The "trap" didn't go off without a hitch, though. She's joked onstage that, before getting married in 2014, she was forced by her husband's family to sign a prenuptial agreement. (Hakuta grew up in a wealthy household and is the son of Japanese-American inventor and TV personality Ken Hakuta, also known as "Dr. Fad.")

And as she reveals in her new book, it's actually done wonders for her career.

"I was very motivated to make my own money because I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn't depend on my husband," she writes in "Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life," out Oct. 15. "My father always praised 'the gift of fear,'" she continues, "and that prenup scared the s--- out of me. In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career."

The 37-year-old entertainer's memoir is written as a letter to her two young daughters, and she shares her thoughts on family, marriage, motherhood and the highs and lows of her career thus far. Her brutally honest brand of humor weaves in and out of stories that are at times laugh-out-loud funny, and other times vulnerable, as she imparts life lessons about growing up.

Jokes aside, Wong's commitment to her work is underscored, as she tells stories about breaking into the San Francisco comedy scene, landing TV acting roles and joining "Fresh Off the Boat" as a staff writer in 2015.