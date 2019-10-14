$100 is worth about $86 in New York—here's what it will buy you in every US state

One hundred dollars looks a lot different depending on where you are in the United States: In Mississippi, for example, it's worth $117, while in New York, it's worth about $86.

That's according to the Tax Foundation, which used data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) to show just how far your money will go in all 50 states.

The BEA looked at regional price parities (RPPs), which express a region's price level relative to the U.S. as a whole. The BEA analyzed prices of "all consumption goods and services, including housing rents" and found that "areas with high/low RPPs typically correspond to areas with high/low price levels for rents."

States with the highest RPPs are Hawaii, New York and California. Sure enough, rental prices in those states are among the highest in the nation. Those with the lowest RPPs are Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama.

To help put the RPPs into perspective, the Tax Foundation adjusted the value of $100 to show how much it would buy you in every state.