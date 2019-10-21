Lady Gaga's post-show recovery routine includes an ice bath and full-body compression suit—take a look

Gaga starts by sitting in an ice bath for five to 10 minutes, she wrote on Instagram. She posted a video of herself in the ice bath , gritting her teeth and listening to music.

Lady Gaga shared how she takes care of her body after a performance on Instagram last week. The singer and actor is currently performing in a Las Vegas residency called Enigma at the Park Theater at Park MGM Las Vegas. This October, she'll perform seven shows in two weeks.

Alternating between ice and heat, aka "contrast bath therapy," is a common practice among athletes looking to reduce muscle inflammation and swelling after a workout. Studies have shown that this technique can help with muscle recovery and pain , although other research suggests there could be a prominent placebo effect at play.

Then, she switches over to a hot bath for 20 minutes (which you can see in the Instagram gallery below).

Following the heat session, Lady Gaga uses a Normatec compression suit for 20 minutes. The suit covers her arms and legs and provides pulsing massage and compression to increase blood flow and speed up muscle repairs.

Normatec is used by many professional athletes, from NBA star LeBron James to The Boston Red Sox. Physical therapists and trainers often employ this device in treatments, but the full-body Normatec compression system can be purchased for home use for $2,295.

Although Lady Gaga isn't a pro athlete, her one-woman performance is physically demanding. Just last Thursday, she fell off stage while dancing with a fan and had to receive a full-body X-ray for her injuries.

Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency began in Dec. 28, 2018, and there are 21 more shows scheduled through May 16, 2020. The contract for the 74-show residency was worth $100 million, Vogue reported in 2017.

"I've always hated the stigma around Las Vegas — that it's where you go when you're on the last leg of your career," she told Vogue in 2017. "Being a Las Vegas girl is an absolute dream for me. It's really what I've always wanted to do."

Despite the success of Enigma, the Oscar and Grammy winner has said that she went through periods of debt. After Lady Gaga's Monster Ball tour from 2009 to 2011, she told the Financial Times she was $3 million in debt.

