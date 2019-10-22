Success tips from performance coach who worked with A-Rod, CEOs and charges over $25,000 a year

Dana Cavalea says it's a lot tougher to coach CEOs than World Series champions like Alex Rodriguez and Deter Jeter. "[CEOs] are usually less open upfront and are used to doing the 'leadership' more than being coached," Cavalea, the New York Yankees' former director of strength and conditioning tells CNBC Make It. Cavalea spent 12 years with the Yankees franchise, seven of those years as the director, where he would oversee all aspects of the players' performance. "I would ensure all players were ready to play physically and mentally each day," he says, which meant Cavalea would have to custom design training plans for close to 25 players who made the Yankees roster each year. "Now I approach the CEOs and executives that I advise the same way," he says. "I also keep my roster about the same size at 25." Cavalea began coaching business executives like CEOs and hedge fund managers in addition to athletes when his contract ended with the Yankees in 2014. "I started working with CEOs that actually saw themselves as being as competitive as athletes. At first, they just started asking me simple questions as to how they can improve their performance. Then they wanted to be their personal coach," he says, "figuring, that if I worked with Jeter, I'm good enough to help them." Over the last six years, Cavalea says he has coached more than 250 executives at companies like Wells Fargo, Deloitte, Steiner Sports, Letgo and Taboola. For private coaching, Cavalea says he charges upwards of $25,000 a year. "I set it up as annual/monthly retainer. Coaching is a process and a commitment that is dynamic and we navigate life together over the year," he says. Cavalea typically checks in with his clients over the phone or via Skype each week or biweekly, sometimes more if one of his clients has a big event or business deal.

How his coaching works

Before Cavalea takes on a new client, he has them full out an extensive questionnaire to help him "get a true understanding of who they are, and what their true needs are," he says. It also helps him decide if they are a good fit for his program or not. "A lot of executives aren't coachable," he says. Cavalea then has a 20-minute introductory call with his potential client to learn more about them and address what he calls "the elephant in the room." "This is the biggest issue that they face. It could be health, weight, stress, anxiety, leadership issues or even a relationship issue at home. This is our starting point," he says. After they both agree to a year's commitment, Cavalea starts to create a custom plan for their goals. Each week, Cavalea says, he is responsible for managing the client's progress and holding them accountable. "At times, I have to call them out on their s--- because nobody else usually has the guts to do it. I treat them just like my athletes. I coach them hard, but they all know I care," Cavalea says. While he says each client and each problem or goal is always different, there are some staple lessons he has learned from coaching more than 1,500 athletes and executives over the course of his career. In his 2018 book, "Habits of a Champion," he outlines 15 principals of success, which he says can help anyone achieve a goal or improve their performance. The lessons "have given me strength when I needed it, power when I didn't have it, and, most importantly, the guts to overcome the fears I face every single day," Cavalea writes in his book.

Cavalea's top 5 lessons for success