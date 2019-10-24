5 pairs of best friends share their salaries and how much debt they're in

Would you tell your best friend how much money you make? If just the thought makes you squirm, you're not alone. Only about one in 10 Americans would feel comfortable talking about how much they make at a dinner party, according to a 2018 poll by Lexington Law of over 3,000 U.S. adults. Only one in five say they would ask a friend their salary. But recently, CNBC Make It asked best friends to do just that. We had five sets of friends share their financial details with each other, including their salaries, how much debt they have, if they've ever gone on a date just to get a free meal and more.

I think I was actually in a relationship for just going out for free meals. Mikayla 25-year-old actress