Here's just how deeply 68% of Americans don't want to talk about money

For many Americans, money is not a topic that's openly talked about. Some are so willing to avoid the uncomfortable discussion that they'd prefer another much-maligned subject: Their weight.

In its 2017 Money Matters report, investing app Acorns surveyed more than 3,000 Americans between the ages of 18 and 44. When asked, "Would you rather talk about how much you weigh or how much you have in savings?" 68 percent chose their weight.

The breakdown by gender differed slightly. While 72 percent of men chose weight, only 64 percent of women did. What's unclear is if this means women are more willing to discuss their finances or less willing to discuss their bodies.

Judging by the amount respondents reported saving last year, though, it might make sense that two-thirds of people would rather talk about weight.