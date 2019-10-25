Pete Buttigieg's women's rights agenda includes nominating a cabinet that's 50% women

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg released a 26-page women's rights agenda on Thursday that outlines how he will make women's advancement inside and outside of the workforce a top priority if elected president.

In the detailed document, Buttigieg says he would close the leadership gap that women currently face by nominating at least 50% women to cabinet positions and judicial seats in his administration, if he were elected. Additionally, he pledges to reinstate the White House Council on Women and Girls that was formed under the Obama administration to ensure gender equality is at the forefront of policy decisions.

Similar to the promises many of the other democratic presidential candidates have already pledged, Buttigieg says he would close the gender pay gap women face at work (but did not provide many details on how he would do that), and he would provide 12 weeks of paid family leave to "all working Americans."

Though his plan around child care is vague in his proposal, the Indiana mayor says he would also make childcare free for families in need, as a "lack of access to high-quality, affordable child care prevents women from joining or remaining in the workforce." Buttigieg also adds that he would invest $10 billion to end workplace sexual harassment and gender discrimination, as these issues "deprive women of income and opportunities to advance at work."