Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte's daily routine includes 5 hours of workouts and 4,000 calories

With 12 Olympic medals, six gold, Ryan Lochte, 35, was once one of the most decorated swimmers in the U.S.

But things changed for Lochte three years ago when he made international headlines after falsely reporting that he and three other U.S. Olympic swimmers were robbed at gunpoint during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Video footage showed Lochte and the other swimmers vandalizing a Brazilian gas station.

Lochte was given a 10-month suspension by the United States Olympic Committee and USA Swimming and he forfeited the $100,000 in bonus money that went with his gold medal as part of the men's 4X200 freestyle relay in Rio.

Two years later, Lochte was suspended again by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for receiving an intravenous vitamin B-12 infusion — a therapy that delivers the vitamin directly into your veins — which is banned by the agency.

"[It] was a really dark time in my life and [my family] helped me keep fighting and keep pushing on it," Lochte tells CNBC Make It, "I don't know where I would be without them."

During his three years of suspension, Lochte, 35, married his wife Kayla Rae and had two children, Caiden now 2, and Liv Rae, 4 months.

But as a new dad, his training and food habits started to slip away, and feeling depressed about his actions and the suspensions, he gained 21 pounds.

"I was going to fast-food restaurants because it was really quick and it was on the way," Lochte says, admitting that his diet was never actually "clean" despite being a six-time Olympic gold medalist.

"I used to eat a lot of junk food and not gain weight," he says.

But as he got older, he says his poor eating habits caught up to him.

"If I eat a chocolate cupcake now, you can actually see the chocolate cupcake sitting in my belly," he says.

In August, after competing at the U.S. national championship, where he took gold in the 200-meter individual medley, Lochte says he was shocked by how much weight he had gained.