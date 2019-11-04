Olivia Newton-John's famous 'Grease' outfit sells for over $400,000

Jeff Conaway, Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta and Stockard Channing in a still from 'Grease'

Olivia Newton-John's iconic outfit from the final scene of the movie "Grease" has sold at auction for more than $400,000.

The all-black ensemble, which the actress was famously sewn into to shoot the scenes, fetched a combined $405,700 at the sale in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Its estimated sale price was between $140,000 and $260,000.

Newton-John, who played Sandy in the 1978 hit musical, auctioned off more than 500 personal items and memorabilia on Friday and Saturday, according to auctioneers Julien's Auctions.

Other items in the sale included Newton-John's custom "Pink Ladies" jacket, which sold for $50,000, and the pink gown she wore to the "Grease" premiere, which went for $18,750.

The auction raised a total of $2.4 million, according to The Guardian newspaper, with a portion of the profits set to be donated to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

Newton-John is currently undergoing treatment for stage four breast cancer, after being diagnosed with the disease twice previously in 1992 and 2013.