Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Matt Moore nearly gave up on the NFL and was coaching high school football

For the Kansas City Chiefs' back-up quarterback Matt Moore, his career as a professional football player in the NFL was dwindling before the 2019 season. "I didn't think it was going to happen," Moore told the Kansas City Star. "I thought that was over."

But in the first half of a game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17, Moore replaced current NFL MVP and Chiefs' starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the 24-year-old injured his knee.

It was a moment not even Moore could have predicted. Only two months prior, before the season began, the 35-year-old had a different job entirely: He was a high school football coach.

"I was out running around with the kids and it was good," Moore said during a pre-season press conference. "But Coach (Andy) Reid gave me the call and I'm excited to be here."