Ex-MLB star Mike Piazza says this skill is why Warren Buffett would make a 'great baseball manager'

If billionaire investor Warren Buffett ever wants to take a swing at a career in baseball, then he'll have at least one Hall-of-Famer in his corner. "He would be a great baseball scout or a great baseball manager," former MLB catcher Mike Piazza said of Buffett in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Monday. Piazza was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016 following a 16-year career that saw him play with five different MLB teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Piazza describes himself as a fan of Buffett, and the former baseball star told Yahoo Finance that he's previously relied on advice from the "Oracle of Omaha" when it comes to his own investments. (Piazza referenced an Italian soccer team in which he bought a majority stake for roughly $11 million in 2016 before shutting the team down just two years later amid ballooning costs. In making that decision, Piazza told Yahoo Finance he remembered the Buffett quote: "Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks.")

Mike Piazza plays for the New York Mets in 2000. Keith Torrie | NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

"[I] just have a tremendous amount of respect for him," Piazza says of Buffett, who has an estimated net worth of $85.9 billion, according to Bloomberg. "And obviously, being unbelievably rich doesn't hurt as well." So, why does Piazza think the 89-year-old Buffett would succeed in baseball? It has to do with the billionaire's ability to easily move on and learn from his failures. "I'm sure he's had a few tough things that didn't work out, as all investors do," Piazza says in the interview. "And what do you do? You lick your wounds and you identify the next target."