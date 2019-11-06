Here are your new income tax brackets for 2020

The IRS released the federal tax rates and income brackets for 2020 on Wednesday. The seven tax rates remain unchanged, while the income limits have been adjusted for inflation.

Tax rates in the U.S. are marginal, meaning that different levels of the same person's income are taxed at different rates. If you and your spouse earn $80,000 in 2020 and are married filing jointly, for example, the first $19,750 of that will be taxed at 10%, and the income over $19,750 will be taxed at 12%.

The 2020 tax brackets affect the taxes that will be filed in 2021. These are the 2019 brackets.

Here are the new brackets for 2020, depending on your income and filing status.