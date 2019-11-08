Elizabeth Warren shares a 'calculator for billionaires' for her wealth tax plan

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren revealed a "calculator for the billionaires" on Thursday that shows how much the wealthiest Americans would pay under her wealth tax plan.

"Some billionaires seem confused about how much they would pay under my #TwoCentWealthTax," Warren tweeted after billionaires Bill Gates and Leon Cooperman expressed concern about how much they'd pay under her plan. "Don't worry, we've got a calculator for that, too."

The users of Warren's calculator can input any billionaire's net worth to see what they'd pay, or they can choose from names including Gates, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Betsy Devos's family.

Gates, for example, currently worth about $107 billion, would pay about $6.38 billion under Warren's tax plan, and Jeff Bezos, currently worth $111 billion, would pay about $6.7 billion, according to the calculator.