Applications to business schools are down—but women are making modest gains

Workers with MBA degrees earn some of the highest wages in the country.

PayScale estimates that MBA holders earn roughly $87,000 per year on average, and The Financial Times estimates that the average salary for a recent business-school graduate is roughly $150,000. Both of these estimations are significantly higher what Americans make on average, which is closer to $50,000 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Still, U.S. business schools are seeing a major drop in applications.

But business schools are also calling attention to a silver lining. MBA programs enroll a higher percentage of women than ever before — a trend that some experts say may help close the gender pay gap and inequities in business.

This year, total applications decreased by 3.1%, according to an annual survey of 1,145 graduate business programs by the Graduate Management Admission Council.

There are several potential causes for the dip, including a strong economy and declining interest from international students.

"A decline in applications is probably somewhat cyclical," Elissa Sangster, chief executive officer of the Forté Foundation, a non-profit focused on women's advancement and gender parity in business school told CNBC Make It. "They always seem to rebound, especially if the economy goes into a bit of downturn. And I think that you're seeing also perhaps a consolidation in terms of where students are sending applications."

Anthony P. Carnevale, research professor and Director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, confirmed that trends in application volume at graduate business programs can typically be attributed to the strength of the current economy because workers are incentivized to continue working in a strong labor market.

"When the economy's down, you should go to school — when there's no hay to make," he told CNBC Make It. "Now's the time to get work experience. When the economy goes down, go back to school."

Sangster is optimistic that MBA application volumes will rebound, but said the trend she is paying closest attention to is the percentage of women in business schools.

While women outnumber men at all levels of education, men still dominate business programs.

The Forté Foundation hosts conferences and funds fellowships for women in MBA programs and partners with business schools to promote gender equity. According to their most recent survey of their 54 business school partners, U.S. schools have roughly 39% women enrolled overall — up from 32% in 2011.

According to the Forté Foundation, in 2005 they did not observe a single business school that enrolled 40% women, and today they count at least 19 schools that have reached this threshold including Harvard Business School, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Sangster hopes that the uptick in women business school students will help close the gender pay gap (which economists estimate is about 80 cents earned by women for every dollar earned by a man on average and is even wider for black, Latina and Native American women) and develop a pipeline of women who are undeniably qualified to enter the C-suite, which remains heavily dominated by men.

An MBA can "open up a lot of opportunities for women," she said. "It can boost your salary, which I think can give you an economic advantage and economic mobility. It can give you the ability to transition careers and more easily move across industries."

She continued, "We need more women in leadership. We need more women in the business world, and we think that that's ultimately good for business. Return on investment, return on equity, those things are better when gender balance is strong at the top of a company."