Reminder: Today isn't Equal Pay Day for black, Latina or Native American women

"There are a lot of reasons why this gap remains, and there is certainly room for some of that to be discrimination."

Just 32 of the CEOs of the companies on the Fortune 500 are women. Since Ursula Burns left Xerox, none of those 32 spots are held by black women. PG&E Corporations CEO Geisha Williams is the first Latina to be featured on the list, and she's joined by PepsiCo's CEO Indra Nooyi as the only other woman of color holding the top spot at a Fortune 500 company.

"For most organizations, this would require a shift that goes beyond diversity committees and affinity groups," says Crooms-Robinson, in regards to creating workplaces where women of color are not only hired, but also promoted and treated equally. "Committed organizational leadership at the very highest level is essential to make such a significant culture shift."

Emily Martin, General Counsel and Vice President for Education and Workplace Justice at the National Women's Law Center, says that in order for the pay gap to close for women of color, individuals in positions of power need to be aware of the role they play when it comes to enforcing workplace bias.

"I think part of it is [people] really engaging in self-examination," she says. "The thing about implicit and unconscious bias is you may really not be aware that you are discounting individual experiences and expertise based on characteristics like race and gender."

She says one solution to fixing the problem is for employers to not look at gender and racial bias as two completely different issues.

In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg confronted the challenging intersection of race and gender that women of color face at work.

"More companies prioritize gender diversity than racial diversity, perhaps hoping that focusing on gender alone will be sufficient to support all women," she wrote. "But women of color face bias both for being women and for being people of color, and this double discrimination leads to a complex set of constraints and barriers."