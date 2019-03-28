To earn the same salaries as men, women have to ask for larger percentage raises—here's why

According to a new report from Glassdoor, male and female job hunters seek the same raise in their next role: 33 percent.
But the report, which analyzed the salaries of over 425,000 full-time U.S. employees, highlights that women must ask for greater percentage raises in order to earn dollar amounts equal to those of their male counterparts.
Men, on average, earn 21.4 percent higher base pay than women, according to Glassdoor data. (That gap shrinks when comparing workers of similar age, education and experience, but only very slightly — to 19.1 percent.) That means that for most women, especially women of color, asking for the same percentage raise as a male colleague will perpetuate your current pay gap into your next job, even as you earn more.