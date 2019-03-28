To earn the same salaries as men, women have to ask for larger percentage raises—here's why

Annie Pearl, Glassdoor's SVP of Product, says that in order to help close this gap, women need to do ample research to make sure that what they're asking for is comparable to their market value — and then ask for more.

"Really know your facts when it comes to going in and having that negotiation conversation with your current employer or a future company," she says. "Research shows that while women do negotiate less often then men, when there is transparency and when they are armed with information, they are much more likely to have confidence when they go in and have that negotiation conversation."

If progress continues at its current rate, Glassdoor predicts that it will be 2070 before men and women earn equal pay. Zhao says that while it's clear there's a long way to go, he's optimistic in the efforts of younger generations.

"The newest generation of workers are more empowered than ever before in fighting for equal pay," he says. "As this generation takes up an increasing share of the workforce, we may see the pay gap continue to shrink."

