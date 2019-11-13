Britain's top 100 firms have just 6 female CEOs and have 'some way to go' on equality

Britain's biggest public companies have a long way to go when it comes to achieving gender equality in leadership, according to a new report.

The government-backed Hampton-Alexander Review in its latest report on gender and corporate leadership on Wednesday found that only six women held the top CEO position across the 100 biggest companies in the U.K.

Researchers analyzed data related to 23,000 leadership positions at 350 of the U.K.'s largest publicly-listed companies, also known as FTSE 350.

In 2016, the review set voluntary targets aimed at increasing the number of women in leadership positions at companies listed on London's FTSE 350 index. A key objective was for 33% of board members, executives and senior managers reporting directly to executive committees to be women by the end of 2020.

According to the analysis, the combined proportion of female executives and senior managers at FTSE 100 companies — the 100 most valuable firms on London's stock exchange — increased from 27% in 2018 to 28.6% this year.

Just 23% of executive committees in the 100 biggest firms were made up of women — that meant only 262 of the FTSE 100's 1,135 executives were female.