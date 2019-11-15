Don't assume that online checking accounts are always the best deal

Online banks generally offer consumers lower fees and higher interest rates. But that doesn't mean that all online checking accounts are created equal or that they're always the best option. You still need to do your homework. Online banks have received a lot of attention around their savings accounts, many of which offer rates 20 times higher than the national average at traditional banks with physical branches, otherwise known as brick and mortar banks. Many experts say it's a no-brainer to use a high-yield online savings account for at least some of your savings. But when it comes to checking accounts, there are more factors to consider, particularly around your banking habits. Online banks still offer, on average, lower rates when it comes to three big fees: monthly maintenance, out-of-network ATM fees and overdraft fees. But that's not to say you don't have to pay any fees. "Overdraft fees, in particular, are still something to worry about," Ken Tumin of DepositAccounts.com tells CNBC Make It. Even many online banks charge overdraft or non-sufficient fund fees when you use your debit card and your account balance is $0. Instead of having your card declined, your bank may offer to cover the difference and charge you an overdraft fee. Others will transfer the money needed from a linked savings account, but that service may also incur a fee.

Read the fine print

It helps to comparison shop different accounts so you understand exactly what types of fees you can avoid and how interest rates may vary. CIT Bank is rolling out a new eChecking account on Friday that does not charge a monthly maintenance fee, reimburses up to $15 in out-of-network ATM fees each month and offers some interest, up to 0.25%. Yet the account is not completely free of fees. The bank charges 1% for foreign ATM transactions and a $30 non-sufficient funds fee, though CIT will let you transfer money without charge from a linked CIT savings or money market account to cover any shortfalls. CIT is also requiring a minimum of $100 to open an account and does not offer paper checks, which can be a problem if you still pay for monthly expenses, such as rent, by check. It's a solid offering, but you may find online competitors such as Discover Bank and Axos are a better fit. Both banks do not charge any overdraft fees, in addition to skipping monthly maintenance fees. Plus, Axos Rewards Checking offers up to 1.25% interest and Discover's checking account provides 1% cash back on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases a month. Axos offers unlimited domestic ATM reimbursements; Discover does not charge ATM fees, but if you use one outside its network of 60,000 machines, you may be charged by the operator. However, the vast majority of online checking accounts suffer from a simple, inescapable conundrum: It's harder to make deposits, especially in cash. Many times, online banks only accept money in the form of mobile check deposits through their app, wire transfers, transfers from another bank account or by mail. That may be a major hurdle if a large part of your income is cash-based, such as if you work as a restaurant server, an electrician, a massage therapist, a mechanic, a makeup artist or a plumber.

There are brick and mortar options