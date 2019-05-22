70% of Americans make this simple banking mistake—and it could cost them $50 billion

Americans are leaving what could be billions of dollars on the table by using traditional savings accounts at brick-and-mortar banks.

Almost 70% of people earn less than 2% on their savings accounts, according to a recent survey by Bankrate. That includes 24% who earn no interest at all. The average savings account interest rate in the U.S. is 0.09%, according to the FDIC, and some of the country's largest banks pay even less.

Online banks can offer over 20 times more in interest — and consumers are missing out.

Bankrate surveyed 60 online savings and money market accounts from 57 financial institutions — including Ally, Alliant, Goldman Sachs, Sallie Mae and more — and found that they offered an interest rate of 2.18%, on average. Over one-quarter of them pay 2% interest or more, are available nation-wide, have no monthly maintenance fees and have no minimum deposit or balance requirements.

By keeping their money in low-rate accounts, Anand Talwar, a deposits and consumer strategy executive for Ally Bank, told CNBC that Americans are foregoing $50 billion of interest each year.

"There is no excuse for not putting your hard-earned savings into a better-yielding account," Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com, said in a statement. "You're preserving the buying power of your savings and not losing ground to inflation."