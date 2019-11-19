The money advice Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte would tell his younger self

If Ryan Lochte could go back and offer his younger self a piece of advice, he'd start with "a big slap across the head," the 35-year-old tells CNBC Make It.

The American swimmer, who was making "well over $1 million" in the prime of his career, lost nearly all of his earnings, he tells Alex Rodrgiuez on a 2019 episode of CNBC's "Back in the Game," in which Rodriguez helps athletes bounce back after damaging their reputations and finances.

It started with a scandal during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro that resulted in a 10-month suspension and the loss of his major sponsors. Two years later, Lochte was suspended again by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for receiving an intravenous vitamin B-12 infusion.

Looking back, he says he would do a lot of things differently, but in terms of managing his money, he would advise a younger version of himself to anticipate future costs, like raising kids: "You're not going to be alone your whole life. You're going to have a family and that costs money."

As the father of two now knows by experience, parenthood comes with an array of expenses: Households earning $200,000 can spend $52,000 just in the first 12 months of a newborn's life, and raising a child to 18 costs around $234,000, not including college.

If you're raising a family in an expensive city like San Francisco or New York, even a $350,000 salary may not be enough.

As Lochte has learned, "You want to put your kids into a great school, you want to have a great house for them growing up — and all of that is going to add up, so you need to start saving your money now."