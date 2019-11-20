Eva Longoria on Latina Equal Pay Day: 'The stats are shocking—and we need to do better to help women'

Today is Latina Equal Pay Day, a day that marks how much Latinas must work to earn the same amount their white male counterparts earn in just one year.

Let me be more specific: a Latina had to work all of 2018 and 11 months into 2019 to earn what her white male counterparts earned in 2018 alone.

Throughout the year, we mark a variety of Equal Pay Days: Asian-American Women's Equal Pay Day in March, all women's Equal Pay Day in April, African American Women's Equal Pay Day in July, and Native American Women's Equal Pay Day in September. But Latina Equal Pay Day comes dead last.

When I first wrote about this in 2017, Latina Equal Pay Day was on November 2nd. This year, it's on November 20th. Is it me, or does it feel like we're going backwards?

Latinas today make 54.5 cents for every dollar made by their by white male counterparts. That's 45.5% less than white men, and 31% less than white women. It persists even when you control for factors like occupation, education, experience, and location. And it persists despite the fact that investing in Latinas is one of the best things that we can do for the economy.

According to a national poll (which surveyed 5,960 adults ages 18 and up) in partnership with SurveyMonkey and LeanIn.Org, even though people know about the wage gap, very few understand how dire it really is. The stats are shocking: 68% of Americans are either unaware or underestimate the size of the pay gap between Latinas and white men, while 47% incorrectly believe that there is no gap between Latinas and white women.

The lack of awareness of the pay gap is frustrating, but misunderstandings about its causes are downright dangerous. Nearly 30% of Americans believe the pay gap exists in part because Latinas simply choose lower-paying jobs, implying that Latinas ourselves can be blamed for the gap, according to the study.

This presumption is utterly untrue. And the anti-immigrant rhetoric in our current political climate isn't helping. According to Pew Research, four in 10 Latinas have experienced overt discrimination in the past year. Some hateful examples include "being criticized for speaking Spanish" or "being told to go back to their home country."

Other types of discrimination are more subtle. The 2019 Women in the Workplace report from LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company found that 73% of women have experienced microaggressions — or everyday discrimination — at work. One of the most common microaggressions experienced by Latinas is when colleagues are surprised by Latinas' language skills and other professional abilities.