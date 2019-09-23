Rep. Deb Haaland: For Native American women, the pay gap is even wider—here's a way to fix it

If I told you that Native women have to work 22 months to make what their white male counterparts make in 12 months, would you be surprised?

This year, Native American Equal Pay Day lands on Sept. 23, a day that shows how much longer Native women must work before they earn the same amount their white male counterparts did the previous year.

When we think about the gender pay gap, we know that women of color suffer from pay inequality at disproportionate rates. But when we break those into subgroups, it is evident that Native women are at the bottom of the list — followed only by our Latinx sisters, who won't see an Equal Pay Day until Nov. 20 of this year.

The disparity in Native women's pay wouldn't be surprising if the general public knew about the other disparities that exist in Indian Country. Native populations suffer from chronic disease, poverty and education gaps at disproportionate rates.

Native communities are often left out of the equation and off the radar of mainstream media. It is part of the reason why the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women has gone unaddressed for so long.

I ran for Congress, in part, because I want to shed light on the issues facing Native American communities that have been ignored for far too long.

The fact that Native women only make 58 cents on the dollar compared to white men in similar positions is absolutely unacceptable. It is a statistic that impacts so many other issues including access to health care, education, job training and child care.

When I was raising my daughter as a single mother, I experienced the struggles many women face as breadwinners for their families. There were times when I relied on food stamps to put food on the table for my daughter and me, and in leaner times, I couldn't always afford a place for us to live.

Women of all backgrounds face these challenges when they shouldn't have to; all workers should be paid fairly.