10 US cities where the pay gap is shrinking and women's wages are rising

On average, women in the U.S. earn $0.80 to every dollar earned by their male peers. Over a 40-year career span, this means the average woman stands to lose $406,760, according to the National Women's Law Center. For women of color, this pay gap is even wider.
Personal finance company SmartAsset analyzed data on 150 cities across the U.S. to see which locations provide women with the best pay opportunities. Using information from the Census Bureau's one-year American Community Surveys for 2015 and 2017, SmartAsset looked at the median earnings for women, growth in women's earnings, women's earnings as a percentage of men's and the change in women's earnings as a percentage of men's earnings.
Based off the results, San Francisco, California, was found to be the best city for women's pay. In San Francisco, women earn an average of $76,568 per year. Between 2015 and 2017, women's earnings grew by 14.3% and the change in women's earnings as a percentage of men's earnings increased by 8.1%.
Oakland, California, which ranked second, is the only city on the list where women, on average, outearn men. Between 2015 and 2017, women's earnings increased by 14% in the city, bringing the average woman's yearly pay to $57,157.
Take a look below to see which other cities in the U.S. are showing consistent pay growth and a shrinking pay gap for women, according to SmartAsset.
Average pay for women: $51,227
Growth in women's pay: 20.7%
Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 83.7%
Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 15%
Average pay for women: $40,825
Growth in women's pay: 11.5%
Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: $95.8%
Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 6.2%
Average pay for women: $40,835
Growth in women's pay: 14.3%
Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 92.1%
Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 7.6%
Average pay for women: $55,002
Growth in women's pay: 6.9%
Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 93.4%
Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 5.2%
Average pay for women: $48,472
Growth in women's pay: 19.8%
Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 87.4%
Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 10.3%
Average pay for women: $48,971
Growth in women's pay: 16.1%
Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 93.2%
Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 5.4%
Average pay for women: $52,684
Growth in women's pay: 10.7%
Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 92.8%
Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 8.8%
Average pay for women: $44,359
Growth in women's pay: 16.4%
Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 98.5%
Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 6.8%
Average pay for women: $57,157
Growth in women's pay: 14%
Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 103%
Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 3.3%
Average pay for women: $76,568
Growth in women's pay: 14.3%
Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 90.9%
Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 8.1%
