Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Closing The Gap

10 US cities where the pay gap is shrinking and women's wages are rising

Twenty/20

On average, women in the U.S. earn $0.80 to every dollar earned by their male peers. Over a 40-year career span, this means the average woman stands to lose $406,760, according to the National Women's Law Center. For women of color, this pay gap is even wider.

Personal finance company SmartAsset analyzed data on 150 cities across the U.S. to see which locations provide women with the best pay opportunities. Using information from the Census Bureau's one-year American Community Surveys for 2015 and 2017, SmartAsset looked at the median earnings for women, growth in women's earnings, women's earnings as a percentage of men's and the change in women's earnings as a percentage of men's earnings.

Based off the results, San Francisco, California, was found to be the best city for women's pay. In San Francisco, women earn an average of $76,568 per year. Between 2015 and 2017, women's earnings grew by 14.3% and the change in women's earnings as a percentage of men's earnings increased by 8.1%.

Oakland, California, which ranked second, is the only city on the list where women, on average, outearn men. Between 2015 and 2017, women's earnings increased by 14% in the city, bringing the average woman's yearly pay to $57,157.

Take a look below to see which other cities in the U.S. are showing consistent pay growth and a shrinking pay gap for women, according to SmartAsset.

Chandler, Arizona, ranks second on SmartAsset's list.
DenisTangneyJr | iStock | Getty Images

10. Chandler, Arizona

Average pay for women: $51,227

Growth in women's pay: 20.7%

Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 83.7%

Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 15%

9. Houston, Texas

Average pay for women: $40,825

Growth in women's pay: 11.5%

Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: $95.8%

Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 6.2%

8. Arlington, Texas

Average pay for women: $40,835

Growth in women's pay: 14.3%

Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 92.1%

Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 7.6%

Boston skyline at night.
FilippoBacci | iStock | Getty Images

7. Boston, Massachusetts

Average pay for women: $55,002

Growth in women's pay: 6.9%

Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 93.4%

Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 5.2%

6. Madison, Wisconsin

Average pay for women: $48,472

Growth in women's pay: 19.8%

Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 87.4%

Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 10.3%

5. Austin, Texas

Average pay for women: $48,971

Growth in women's pay: 16.1%

Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 93.2%

Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 5.4%

Austin, Texas
Davel5957 | Getty Images

4. Glendale, California

Average pay for women: $52,684

Growth in women's pay: 10.7%

Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 92.8%

Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 8.8%

3. Richmond, Virginia

Average pay for women: $44,359

Growth in women's pay: 16.4%

Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 98.5%

Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 6.8%

2. Oakland, California

Average pay for women: $57,157

Growth in women's pay: 14%

Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 103%

Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 3.3%

1. San Francisco, California

Average pay for women: $76,568

Growth in women's pay: 14.3%

Women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: 90.9%

Change in women's pay as a percentage of men's pay: increased by 8.1%

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: 5 black women on how women, employers and colleagues can work together to close the pay gap

VIDEO1:1501:15
Arianna Huffington: Women's March, #MeToo and Time's Up will be historic moments for changes in the workplace
Make It
Twenty/20
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact