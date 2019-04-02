Here's what companies can do to help close the gender pay gap 2 Hours Ago | 07:14

Tuesday is Equal Pay Day, a reminder of the stubborn income inequality between men and women.

April 2 marks just how far into the year full-time female workers have to work to make what their male counterparts typically made in the previous year, also known as the gender pay gap.

Over time, that discrepancy is magnified. Based on today's wage gap, a woman just starting out will lose $406,760 over a 40-year career, according to a new analysis by the National Women's Law Center.

"Women have to work nearly 50 years to make what a man makes in 40 years," said Emily Martin, the center's vice president for education & workplace justice.

"You realize that that's the difference between being a home owner and sending your kids to college and investing in a secure retirement – or not," she added.