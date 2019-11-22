Harvard Law School's first deafblind graduate Haben Girma shares her biggest piece of career advice

Haben Girma became the first deafblind graduate of Harvard Law School in 2013 and has gone on to build a career as a disability rights lawyer, author and public speaker.

Her biggest piece of advice to young people is to create their own career.

"Don't wait for somebody else to tell you what to do," she told CNBC's Make It, saying young people should identify and develop their talents.

Realizing her own talents in advocacy led Girma to study at Harvard Law School, in order to gain the litigation skills to "remove more barriers" for those with disabilities.

Girma's parents wanted her to become a teacher for the blind because she said it was "hard for them to imagine what exactly I could do and what my opportunities were, but I chose to create my own opportunities."

A "curiosity" to physically experience the world also drove Girma's ambition, as she said she was "not willing to sit on the sidelines."

She applied this mantra to her personal life, learning to dance, surf and rock climb, as well as traveling the world. This included convincing her parents to let her go to Mali in West Africa to help build a school.