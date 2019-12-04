This sushi speakeasy opened in a tiny NYC hotel room and brought in over $1 million in its first year

Sushi by Bou at Suite 1001 might be Manhattan's only sushi bar speakeasy run out of a 150-square-foot hotel room.

Diners get a room key to the hidden restaurant behind a nondescript room door on the Hotel 3232's 10th floor. Inside there's a four-seat sushi bar, a lounge area (complete with a sake vending machine) and a 500-square-foot terrace bar with views of the Empire State Building.

The hotel room sushi bar is regularly completely booked, with diners typically making reservations two months in advance, according to Michael Sinensky, CEO of Simple Venue, the hospitality group behind Sushi by Bou.

The concept all started as a way for Hotel 3232 to boost revenue and stand out in a crowded market.

"It's a wild idea, which I love," says Chrissy Kopplin on the premiere episode of CNBC's "Five Day Biz Fix."

On the show, Chrissy and her husband Erik use their design and construction expertise to give small businesses quick overhauls aimed at boosting profits. The Kopplins transformed the tiny Hotel 3232 room into the sushi hot spot in five days for $100,000 on the premiere episode, which airs Wednesday.