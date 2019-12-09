8 holiday gifts under $40 for your boss

Picking out a gift for your boss can be tricky, especially if you're working with a tight budget.

Though it may be tempting to overspend, Monster's career expert Vicki Salemi says its best to not go overboard when selecting a gift for a boss or a colleague. "Don't be extravagant by giving someone a trendy gadget that would be $200 and make the recipient feel uncomfortable," she told CNBC Make It in 2017.

Instead, Salemi says you should pick out a reasonably priced gift that isn't too personal and that's gender neutral.

Below, CNBC Make It created a list of eight budget-friendly gifts that are perfect for any boss. Each of these gifts are affordable, costing no more than $40.