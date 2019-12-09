8 holiday gifts under $40 for your boss

Picking out a gift for your boss can be tricky, especially if you're working with a tight budget.
Though it may be tempting to overspend, Monster's career expert Vicki Salemi says its best to not go overboard when selecting a gift for a boss or a colleague. "Don't be extravagant by giving someone a trendy gadget that would be $200 and make the recipient feel uncomfortable," she told CNBC Make It in 2017.
Instead, Salemi says you should pick out a reasonably priced gift that isn't too personal and that's gender neutral.
Below, CNBC Make It created a list of eight budget-friendly gifts that are perfect for any boss. Each of these gifts are affordable, costing no more than $40.
Source: personalizationmall.com
Make finding a business card easy for your boss by gifting them with a business card holder that's perfect for their desk. Feel free to also add a personal touch to this item by getting your boss's name and title engraved on the glass.
Price: $19.99
Source: Amazon
Gift your boss with a unique mug, like this funny nutritional facts coffee mug that outlines the health ingredients their job does and does not include.
Price: $11.99
Source: Etsy
Show your boss how much you appreciate their leadership by gifting them with this aluminum water bottle that details the impact of their work.
Price: $22.05
Source: Etsy
Help your boss organize their personal belongings by gifting them with this wood docking station that can hold their phone, glasses, keys, wallet and watch. You can also customize this station by adding a personalized note or your boss's name under the engraved text "World's Best Boss."
Price: $29.70
Source: Amazon
This Echo Dot smart speaker from Amazon is perfect for any boss who can use a virtual assistant. With this speaker, you boss can rely on Alexa to remind them of any upcoming meetings, conference calls, business trips or lunch dates.
Price: $34.99
Source: Etsy
Help your boss accessorize their desk with this customized leather mouse pad from Etsy, that has their name, title or whatever text you like engraved at the bottom.
Price: $28.99
Source: Macy's
Desk chairs can be super uncomfortable and terrible for back support. To help ensure that your boss maintains good posture, gift them with this lumbar back support cushion pillow from Macy's, that's contoured to hug your back and keep your spine in perfect alignment.
Price: $24.99
Source: Macy's
Balancing the demands of work life and home life can be stressful, but gifting your boss with the Homedics wellness kit can provide a huge level of relief. Not only does the kit feature a vibration mini massager, but it also includes a portable diffuser and a stress fighter essential oil roll-on.
Price: $37.99
