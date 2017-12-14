5 do’s and don’ts of office gift giving

Barbara Pachter, author of "The Essentials of Business Etiquette: How to Greet, Eat, and Tweet Your Way to Success" tells CNBC that the secret to avoiding a faux pas is to "know what the unwritten rules are."

In order to learn about the unwritten rules in your office, Salemi says employees should talk with their co-workers. "Ask colleagues for ideas if you're new to the company and it's your first holiday season," she says. "Find out a few examples of gifts given in previous years so you get a sense of the price range as well as ideas, especially if it's more like a white elephant swap."

By asking what the gift giving culture is like your company, you can make sure you navigate the holiday season with grace.