15 professional holiday gifts for your clients under $50

Getting a present for a client can be tricky. You want to keep it professional but also make a lasting impression.
Here are 20 gift ideas to accomplish just that. And more importantly, they won't break your bank.
Price: $14.50
Buy now: Handmade bamboo box
This handmade set contains both a wine opener and stopper. And if you'd like to show some appreciation to your client with a note, you can get it engraved.
Price: $34.50
Buy now: Pottery Barn spherical terrarium
Plants make for great presents, but they don't last forever.
A terrarium, on the other hand, can't die. They can house succulents, ferns and small flowers, and make for a great addition to any office space.
Price: $16.50
Buy now: Reclaimed wood vertical business card holder
Anything to liven up a desk space would be appreciated. If you give your client a two-toned pine wood business card holder, they might think of you every time they give one of their cards out.
Price: $14.99
Buy now: Leather pocket notebooks
Whether it be in a meeting or when they have a cool idea, everyone takes notes. Get your client some that are distinguished and can fit into a pocket.
Price: $0.59 per cookie
Buy now: Customized fortune cookies
This one's great especially if you're gifting a whole office. A box of fortune cookies with personalized messages allows you to thank your clients for their business in a fun, creative way.
Price: $24
Buy now: Bean Box coffee sampler
While almost all offices have coffee machines, most don't offer the most quality stuff. The Bean Box sampler includes four expert-picked roasts from around the world as well as tasting notes and brewing tips for any self-proclaimed coffee connoisseurs.
Price: $9.99
Buy now: 2018 calendar
Price: $49.99
Buy now: Wireless Bezalel iPhone charger
With the iPhone 8 and now the iPhone X out, actually plugging in your phone is becoming outdated thanks to their wireless charging capabilities. Get your client something that's more modern and useful with this gift.
Price: $22.69
Buy now: "Humans of New York"
Anything to spark up a conversation makes for a great addition to the office or the living room.
Price: $39.95
Buy now: Williams-Sonoma olive oil set
A variety of olive oil flavors is fancy and useful. Even if your client doesn't really cook, he might appreciate that his guests think otherwise.
Price: $22.00
Buy now: Neiman Marcus tea box
Like the coffee, a special box of tea probably offers a step up from whatever the office has to offer.
This box of organic tea blends contains pyramid infusers that have various effects, ranging from energizing to relaxing. Some help your immune system, and others help you detox.
Price: $26.95
Buy now: Customized golf balls
Just make sure they don't slice it into the pond.
Price: $39.35
Buy now: Klean Kanteen stainless steel bottle
So they can enjoy ice water on a summer day or hot coffee on a cold morning.
Price: $39.95
Buy now: Wine Country Bone Appetit gift basket
This fancy collection of chocolate, macaroons, crackers and cookies offers a way to show your client your appreciation for their business. Like the fortune cookies, it's especially great for sending to a whole office.
Price: $26.99
Buy now: Personalized alderwood pen set
This one is a classic and many clients might appreciate a new pen with their name on it.
