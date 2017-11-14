VISIT CNBC.COM

15 professional holiday gifts for your clients under $50

Holiday Gift Guide 2017

Woman opening a gift
Beau Lark | Corbis | VCG | Getty Images

Getting a present for a client can be tricky. You want to keep it professional but also make a lasting impression.

Here are gift ideas to accomplish just that. And more importantly, they won't break your bank.

1. A bamboo wine tool set

Source: Etsy

Price: $14.50

Buy now: Handmade bamboo box

This handmade set contains both a wine opener and stopper. And if you'd like to show some appreciation to your client with a note, you can get it engraved.

2. A terrarium for office plants

Source: Pottery Barn

Price: $34.50

Buy now: Pottery Barn spherical terrarium

Plants make for great presents, but they don't last forever.

A terrarium, on the other hand, can't die. They can house succulents, ferns and small flowers, and make for a great addition to any office space.

3. A business card holder

Source: Etsy

Price: $16.50

Buy now: Reclaimed wood vertical business card holder

Anything to liven up a desk space would be appreciated. If you give your client a two-toned pine wood business card holder, they might think of you every time they give one of their cards out.

4. Hand-bound pocket notebooks

Source: Etsy

Price: $14.99

Buy now: Leather pocket notebooks

Whether it be in a meeting or when they have a cool idea, everyone takes notes. Get your client some that are distinguished and can fit into a pocket.

5. Fortune cookies with personalized messages

Jim McKinley | Flickr | Getty Images

Price: $0.59 per cookie

Buy now: Customized fortune cookies

This one's great especially if you're gifting a whole office. A box of fortune cookies with personalized messages allows you to thank your clients for their business in a fun, creative way.

6. A mix of coffee blends

Source: Bean Box

Price: $24

Buy now: Bean Box coffee sampler

While almost all offices have coffee machines, most don't offer the most quality stuff. The Bean Box sampler includes four expert-picked roasts from around the world as well as tasting notes and brewing tips for any self-proclaimed coffee connoisseurs.

7. A nice 2018 calendar

Calendar
Pertusinas | Getty Images

Price: $9.99

Buy now: 2018 calendar

It can be humorous or artistic. Or just show puppies.

8. A wireless phone charger

Source: Bezazel

Price: $49.99

Buy now: Wireless Bezalel iPhone charger

With the iPhone 8 and now the iPhone X out, actually plugging in your phone is becoming outdated thanks to their wireless charging capabilities. Get your client something that's more modern and useful with this gift.

9. A coffee table book 

Price: $22.69

Buy now: "Humans of New York"

Anything to spark up a conversation makes for a great addition to the office or the living room.

10. A set of olive oils

Source: William-Sonoma

Price: $39.95

Buy now: Williams-Sonoma olive oil set

A variety of olive oil flavors is fancy and useful. Even if your client doesn't really cook, he might appreciate that his guests think otherwise.

11. A box of teas

6594273
ullstein bild | Getty Images

Price: $22.00

Buy now: Neiman Marcus tea box

Like the coffee, a special box of tea probably offers a step up from whatever the office has to offer.

This box of organic tea blends contains pyramid infusers that have various effects, ranging from energizing to relaxing. Some help your immune system, and others help you detox.

12. Personalized golf balls

DURABLE GOODS
Bloomberg | Getty Images

Price: $26.95

Buy now: Customized golf balls

Just make sure they don't slice it into the pond.

13. A bottle that maintains temperature

Source: Klean Kanteen

Price: $39.35

Buy now: Klean Kanteen stainless steel bottle

So they can enjoy ice water on a summer day or hot coffee on a cold morning.

14. A gift basket

Source: Wine and Country

Price: $39.95

Buy now: Wine Country Bone Appetit gift basket

This fancy collection of chocolate, macaroons, crackers and cookies offers a way to show your client your appreciation for their business. Like the fortune cookies, it's especially great for sending to a whole office.

15. A personalized pen set

Source: Personalization Mall

Price: $26.99

Buy now: Personalized alderwood pen set

This one is a classic and many clients might appreciate a new pen with their name on it.

Disclosure: These items have been handpicked by our editorial team. CNBC has affiliate relationships with some retailers so in some cases, if you purchase an item from one of our gift guides, we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchase. This holiday season, the proceeds will be donated to the Council for Economic Education, which supports economic and financial education.

