I'm a millennial therapist. These are the 5 best books I'm giving to young people this holiday season

As a psychotherapist who works mostly with millennials and Gen Z, many of my clients were tired long before the pandemic. Now they're exhausted. And with the year coming to a close, I can't help but think about what I wish for them in 2022 — hope, a better understanding of their emotions, and the tools to achieve their goals. If you're looking for a life-changing book for the younger folks on your holiday gift list, here are my top five recommendations:

1. 'The Comfort Book'

By Matt Haig "The Comfort Book" is a fun, simple read that can be kept on a desk or bedside table for hard days. Over the years, best-selling author Matt Haig wrote this collection of notes and stories to comfort himself. It's a wonderful reminder that the most valuable life lessons can emerge when we're at our lowest.

2. 'Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself'

By Nedra Tawwab In today's world of push notifications and seemingly endless Zoom meetings, it's never been more important to set healthy boundaries and prioritize our mental health. Therapist and relationship expert Nedra Tawwab combines the latest research in cognitive behavioral therapy with her personal savvy to create this guide to communicating your needs.

3. 'Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know'

By Adam Grant Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist and Wharton's top-rated professor, is one of my favorite authors. His latest book, "Think Again," teaches readers how to embrace being wrong and approach life with greater empathy for outside perspectives.

4. 'Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and Language of Human Experience'

By Brené Brown We see Brené Brown's unique gift for putting words to feelings in this book, which maps 87 human experiences and emotions. In each chapter, Brown identifies the thoughts and feelings beneath a different experience — from being wronged to being excited. Then, she gives readers the language and tools to address those feelings and cultivate meaningful connection.

5. 'Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed'