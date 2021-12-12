A therapist says this is the No. 1 gift for Gen Z this year: 'It's cool, authentic and real'

Trying to figure out what trendy gadget to buy Gen Z this holiday season? As it turns out, the perfect gift might be collecting dust in your closet. Just ask my 18-year-old neice, Layla. This May, as she walked around congratulating friends after her graduation ceremony, I noticed something in her hand: an old-school point-and-shoot film camera that she found in her basement a few months ago. It was the same Canon Snappy my sister brought on our family trip to Europe in 1987. Why would my ultra-hip niece be so into something bulky and outdated?

Why film cameras are the perfect gift for Gen Z

In my therapy practice, I primarily work with people under 40. Many of my millennial clients have memories of what life was like before the Internet, social media and smartphones. But Gen Z is made up of true digital natives. Born between 1997 and 2012, they've been texting friends and taking smartphone photos for as long as they can remember. But a film camera is a fun connection to a time they never experienced. Beyond the nostalgic appeal, capturing special moments with friends and family is uniquely important to Gen Z right now, especially since they missed out on so many due to the pandemic.

[For Gen Z], a film camera is a fun connection to a time they never experienced.

Smartphones allow us to take hundreds of photos. But with an old-school camera — unless you have an endless amount of money to buy and develop film — you only get a few shots to capture something candid and spontaneous. As one Gen Z client tells me, it forces you to take stock of what's going on and focus on the tiny details to get a good picture. Plus, what they capture is unedited and unfiltered. It's cool, authentic and real — you can hold it in your hands or frame it on a wall. I can't imagine a better gift.

Picking the right camera