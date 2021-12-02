Who Americans are tipping this holiday season — and how much they plan to give

It's the holiday season and that means it's time to start thinking about who to tip for their services this year — and how much you should give.

It's a way to recognize all they have done for you in 2021.

"Especially after a second very hard year, it is really worth thinking about how much you can give," said Lizzie Post, co-president of the Emily Post Institute, great-great-granddaughter of the firm's founder, and co-author of "Higher Etiquette."

Housekeepers top the list of those Americans plan to tip this year, according to a survey by CreditCards.com. The poll, which had a sample size of 2,372 U.S. adults between Nov. 3-5, found that 47% of U.S. adults plan to give their cleaners extra cash. The median tip is $50.

Meanwhile, trash collectors are the least likely to receive a gratuity. The median amount is $20.

In addition, 45% of Americans said they will give higher-than-usual tips to those who normally receive tips over the course of the year, such as restaurant waitstaff and hairstylists.