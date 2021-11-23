With rising inflation and a hot housing market, here’s what you need to know about buying a home right now

A real estate agent stands in the doorway as Giovani and Nicole Quiroz of Brooklyn, New York visit an open house in West Hempstead, New York.

Higher prices are almost everywhere.

Americans are paying more these days for products like food and gasoline, thanks to rising inflation.

Of course, this rising inflation will also impact the cost of buying a new home.

"With inflation rising so aggressively and the fact that people's salaries and weekly income are not rising at the same rate, we end up with less discretionary money to spend each month," said George Ratiu, manager of economic research at Realtor.com.

At the same time, home prices have also been rising. The consumer price index, which measures the cost of goods and services, shows that shelter rose 0.5% in October. It takes into account rent and owners' equivalent rent, which is what owners would pay to rent their home.

Separately, home prices were up 19.8% year-over-year in August, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices.

More from Invest in You:

Half of Americans with retirement accounts have taken an early withdrawal

If you don't get a 6% raise, are you taking a pay cut due to inflation?

Inflation is soaring. Here's how to navigate higher consumer prices

So what does this all mean for home buyers?

For one, you may have to lower your budget, Ratiu said.

Not only will you have less money to spend every month, since you are paying higher prices elsewhere, mortgage rates are also climbing. Buyers of a median-priced home are spending $160 more on a monthly mortgage payment than a year ago, a Realtor.com analysis shows. Ratiu expects those rates to continue to climb.

"Generally as we see inflation go higher, we are going to see mortgage rates go higher," he said.