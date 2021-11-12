Inflation is soaring. Here's how to navigate higher consumer prices

Prioritize your needs and wants

Getty Images

Think about what you really need right now, and what can wait. Budget for those needs first. Also, see where you can cut back in your budget, which lists your income and expenses, to make up for paying more on some of those essentials, like food and energy. Go over your credit card bills and see where you are spending money. You may find recurring charges you forgot about and realize you no longer use certain apps or don't need multiple streaming services. You may also consider cutting down on your driving by carpooling to the office, the store or any events in your life.

Save while shopping

Consider buying items in bulk so you are not constantly spending as prices continue to climb. If you don't need that many items, look at forming a mini co-op and split the cost and items among family, friends and neighbors, suggests Jamila Souffrant, creator of financial education podcast "Journey to Launch." To be sure, looking at unit prices is a good way to comparison shop and find deals. A unit price is essentially the cost per unit of a particular product. For instance, canned goods may be priced per ounce and paper goods may be by sheet or feet.

Do a Secret Santa or agree to not buy gifts for everyone and just pick names out of a hat. Jamila Souffrant, Creator of "Journey to Launch"

So while a product may seem cheaper at first, it may not be the best deal because it has fewer units than a higher-priced item. If you don't want to do the math, download a unit price calculator app onto your smartphone. You can also save money by using coupons. Many retailers offer credit cards or reward systems that help you save money, just be sure to not incur debt while taking advantage of any perks. Browser extensions, like Capital One Shopping, Rakuten and Honey, can also help you save money when shopping online by automatically searching for coupon codes and applying them at check out.

Put 'no' in your vocabulary

SolStock | E+ | Getty Images

The holiday season generally means gift-buying and perhaps spending more money on entertainment. This year, start saying "no" to some of the ways you usually spend, whether it is dinner out with friends or extravagant gifts. Have an honest conversation with your family about alternatives, Souffrant advised. "Do a Secret Santa or agree to not buy gifts for everyone and just pick names out of a hat," she said. It may also be telling yourself "no" when you want to buy something that isn't necessary. Before you splurge, approach your purchase analytically before you even put it in your cart, suggests financial therapist and coach Carrie Rattle, CEO and founder of New York-based Behavioral Cents. Ask yourself if you already have the item, how often you'll be using it and whether you have price compared, she said.

Don't get rattled