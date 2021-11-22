Half of Americans with retirement accounts have taken an early withdrawal

A majority of Americans have dipped into their retirement accounts before their golden years, a survey from Bankrate found.

Fully 51% of those with the accounts said they have taken an early withdrawal, including 20% who did so during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the poll. The survey was conducted Oct. 20-22 among a sample of 2,225 U.S. adults.

Generation Z tapped into their savings at the highest rate. While only 18% took an early withdrawal pre-pandemic, 40% said they did so during or after March 2020. Baby boomers were the most likely to keep their accounts untouched amid Covid — 34% had taken an early withdrawal before the pandemic but only 6% did so during or after March 2020.

"Withdrawing money early from a retirement account costs you now, and it really costs you later," said Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst.

More from Invest in You:

43% of adults say they have financially cheated on their partner

Switching jobs? Don't leave retirement money behind

From investing basics to stashing cash, your money questions answered

Early withdrawals from traditional individual retirement accounts and qualified plans, like 401(k) accounts, are generally subject to income tax and a 10% additional tax penalty. Together, that can chew up to anywhere from 20% to nearly 50% of your withdrawal, depending on your tax bracket, he pointed out.

With Roth IRAs, you can withdraw any of your contributions tax- and penalty free.

There are exceptions, however. The IRS allows you to take money out of your IRA or qualified plan penalty-free for certain expenses (listed here), including unreimbursed medical bills. The CARES Act also allowed those affected by the pandemic to take up to $100,000 from their retirement plans and IRAs penalty-free in 2020.

However, there is still a price to pay.