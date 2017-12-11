Bill Gates credits this book with giving him a better understanding of American poverty

One of Gates' key takeaways from Desmond's book is the vulnerability associated with living in extreme poverty.

"When you're paying so much to keep a roof over your head, there's no room for bad luck. A single bad incident can send you reeling," he writes.

"For me, though, 'Evicted''s biggest contribution isn't the focus on housing. It's the dramatic illustration of the ways in which issues of poverty are intertwined," says Gates. "When someone has to search for a new place to live, they miss work, which cuts back on their pay and makes them more likely to get fired. And all this instability has a terrible impact on children."

The interconnection between homelessness and poverty is something that Desmond hopes people will better understand. "I used to think eviction and homelessness were the result of poverty," says the author. "But I came to recognize that eviction is a cause, not just a condition, of poverty in America."

Gates admits that he will never truly understand the difficulties of those who face housing insecurity, but he thanks Desmond's work for giving him a better understanding.

"Although the specifics of their lives are unlike anything I have experienced, Desmond makes it easy to empathize," he says. "This book gave me a better sense of what it is like to be very poor in this country than anything else I have read."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss:

