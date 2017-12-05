10 cool personalized holiday gift ideas for the savvy shopper

Everyone loves receiving a gift around the holidays, but sometimes the year's hottest, most sought-after gifts aren't exactly the most personal. After all, the most precious ones are those that are meaningful.
So we have rounded up some of the most interesting, personalized gifts for even your pickiest recipients. Whether the person on your list is a new homeowner, weekend golfer or social butterfly, we've got you covered—and each of these gifts can be personalized (and delivered) in time for the holidays.
For the jet-setter on your list or for someone who simply appreciates luxury, this personalized striped towel from Turkey will offer all the comfort they need, whether at home or off in some exotic location. With its vibrant hues and hand-tied tassel edging, this cotton lightweight towel can be personalized (for free!) and, at under $50, won't break the bank.
Price: $42.99
Buy now: Personalized beach towel
Also under $50, the Framed Photo Calendar by Pinhole Press will allow you to keep loved ones close at hand while you plan ahead. Perfect to keep on display at home or office.
Price: $44.99
Buy now: Framed photo calendar
Know someone that just moved into a new home or relocated to a big city? Gift them with this beautiful custom map of their street and city available in foil-pressed, letterpressed or in standard printing in a variety of vibrant colors. Just send Minted the name of your recipient's street, city and state and one of their independent artists will create a custom art print. Available in two sizes and in multiple frame types, this piece of art can feel right at home in many home styles – from contemporary to traditional.
Price: $115 and up
Buy now: Custom map filled foil art
Know someone who loves to cook? While culinary stores have everything from handy gadgets to professional appliances, it's difficult to decide what someone already has or what will end up spending a lifetime in storage. Instead, gift your gourmet chef this sturdy and useful personalized cutting board. Throwing in some wine and cheese may actually earn you an invite to stay.
Price: $159
Buy now: Personalized cutting board
For all those road warriors who refuse to travel without laptop, lunch and workout gear, these tote bags from Cuyana are the perfect gift. Both luxurious and practical, the pebbled leather Italian bag is just under $200 (with free monogram) and comes in a variety of colors and sizes. Perfect for work or a weekend getaway – and made to last.
Price: $185 (including monogram)
Buy now: Cuyana classic leather tote
Let friends and family relive their fondest memories every time they walk into a room. Simply upload a favorite family photo and send it along to CanvasPop, whose pillow customizer will make it into a custom pillow and ship it right to your door. Every cover is removable and can be washed over and over without losing its form.
Price: $39 and up
Buy now: Photo pillow
Know someone who loves a classic drink at the end of a long day? Then the Luigi Bormioli Strauss Double Old Fashioned Glass is the perfect gift for them. At just $10, why not buy them a set of four. Glasses can be personalized with a family name, monogram or address and are made from lead-free crystal and are dishwasher-safe.
Price: $10
Buy now: Luigi Bormioli Strauss double old fashioned glass
Bar pendants are all the rage this season and look great layered with other, simple pieces. To suit everyone, Jane Basch Designs offers this custom horizontal pendant in both silver and gold. Add an initial, a birthday date or a full name for a personalized gift.
Bonus for those looking: This item is made in America!
Price: $98
Buy now: Personalized bar pendant necklace
Instead of adding to the toy pile, why not provide your children some warmth and comfort with a vibrant fleece-lined sleeping bag? From Lands' End, these cozy sleeping bags for boys and girls come with an attached pillow and won't be outgrown anytime soon—which means lots of slumber parties and impromptu campouts for years to come! You can choose to either add a monogram or an embroidered design to make it personal.
Price: $79.95
Buy now: Spinnaker stripe sleeping bag
Golfers can be very particular about their equipment, so if you know someone who enjoys spending time on the links, this Nike cap is the perfect choice. Its lightweight design keeps golfers cool and sporty through the 18, yet offers a great look off the course as well. Can be personalized up to three initials.
Price: $19.99
Buy now: Embroidered white Nike golf cap