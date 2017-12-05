10 cool personalized holiday gift ideas for the savvy shopper

Everyone loves receiving a gift around the holidays, but sometimes the year's hottest, most sought-after gifts aren't exactly the most personal. After all, the most precious ones are those that are meaningful.

So we have rounded up some of the most interesting, personalized gifts for even your pickiest recipients. Whether the person on your list is a new homeowner, weekend golfer or social butterfly, we've got you covered—and each of these gifts can be personalized (and delivered) in time for the holidays.