Study: Searching for meaning in your life can stress you out and make you unhappy

Asking someone if they understand their meaning in life is a heavy question. Broadly speaking, having "meaning" suggests you have a purposeful life.

A new study from the University of California San Diego suggests that understanding what your meaning is in life will improve your mental and physical well-being and boost your cognitive functioning too.

Meaning in life is "a subjective perception of having one or more specific purposes for one's own life," says Dilip V. Jeste, study author and senior associate dean for healthy aging and senior care at the University of California, San Diego.

In the study, researchers surveyed more than 1,300 participants over age 21. They were asked how much they agreed with statements to measure their meaning in life. The phrases included things like: "I understand my life's meaning"; "My life has a clear sense," and "I am looking for something that makes life feel meaningful." They also measured participants' subjective physical and mental well-being.

They found that those who had meaning in life were happier and healthier than those who were still looking for it. Searching for meaning in life was associated with worse physical and mental health, and cognitive functioning.

To be clear, that doesn't mean that searching for meaning in life is bad for you, Jeste tells CNBC Make It. After all, how else would you find meaning? However, it becomes stressful when the search becomes "desperate or frustrating," say.

"The reason for that is usually the fact that the purpose or meaning that one is focusing on is not feasible or appropriate," Jeste says, which could lead to distress.