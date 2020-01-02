Here's how Richard Branson sticks to his New Year's Resolutions

Sir Richard Branson is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 16, 2018.

As the new year takes hold, many people will be setting themselves a New Year's Resolution — including billionaire magnate Richard Branson.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Branson revealed that his own New Year's Resolution was to put his health first.

"You only get one body so it's important to look after it," he said. "I'm going to make sure I'm getting enough rest, staying fit and healthy and eating well."

Branson added that he used a simple technique to ensure he stuck to his own personal objectives.

"My tip for sticking to resolutions and goals is quite simple — write it down," he advised. "Ever since I was a young boy I have made lists of goals and resolutions. It's how I make sense of the ideas in my head, the suggestions I receive, and the progress we are making."

He shared five tips for making a list of goals:

Write down every idea you have. Keep more than one list, separating goals by how manageable or realistic they are. Cross off completed tasks — and celebrate successes. Set objectives that are measurable. Share your resolutions and goals with others.

"Many people don't make resolutions because they feel like they've failed if they don't stick to it," Branson said. "I think it's always better to be aiming for something than nothing at all. Even if you only get one step closer, it's still a step in the right direction."