Suzanne Somers: My younger self knew nothing about money

Despite decades of success, actress and entrepreneur Suzanne Somers says she knows nothing about saving or investing money.

"My younger self knew nothing about money. I wasted it. I didn't understand the value of money. I didn't understand the value of shopping around getting the right price," Somers, now 73, tells CNBC Make It.

In 1977, at the age of 31, Somers got her first big break: the role of Chrissy Snow on ABC sitcom "Three's Company."

The show was an instant hit — by the its fifth season in 1980, she was making $30,000 an episode.

When Somers asked for a raise to $150,000 an episode, which was equal to what her "Three's Company" co-star John Ritter was receiving and what other male actors were being paid at the time, ABC offered her $5,000 more.

"That didn't feel right to me," Somers, now 73, tells CNBC Make It.

Somers missed several tapings and when her contract was up in 1981, she was terminated by ABC.

"Life isn't fair," Somers told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. "Getting fired for asking for a raise wasn't fair, but I landed on my feet and I've done OK." (ABC did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.)

In the late '80s, Somers became the spokesperson for the Thighmaster, which brought in over $100 million in sales, rebranding her as a health and fitness expert, and in 1991 she landed a starring role in ABC family sitcom "Step By Step." She's also written 27 books over the last three decades and currently sells health related products on the Home Shopping Network.