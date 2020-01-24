Here's how much 'magic mushroom retreats' like Goop Lab's actually cost

In a new series for Netflix, staffers for Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop dove head-first into the increasingly popular practice of "wellness travel." But this isn't just your typical day at the spa. Instead, staffers flew eight hours to test out the healing properties of psychedelic mushrooms.

And while the health benefits of psychedelic mushrooms, or any fungi containing the drug compound psilocybin, are still very much under debate, you can try out this wellness approach for yourself — that is, if you have a couple thousand dollars to spare.

For the first episode of the all-new series "The Goop Lab," premiering on Netflix on Jan. 24, four Goopers, as the staffers are called, traveled to Jamaica, where the use of psychedelic mushrooms is legal. In the U.S. the possession and cultivation of magic mushrooms is illegal because they contain the chemical compound psilocybin, which is listed in Schedule I of the federal Controlled Substances Act.

"We know at Goop that psychedelic mushrooms are controversial, but what we try to do at Goop is be open-minded and explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary so that people can have access to the information and make up their own minds," Elise Loehnen, Goop's chief content officer, says in the show.

The mission, according to Loehnen, was to "explore psychedelics in a therapeutic setting." The staffers nominated themselves, and all were seeking slightly different outcomes, ranging from self-exploratory to improving mental health. One staffer simply wanted to feel more creative, two Goopers wanted to work on processing some personal trauma and Loehnen, who also went on the retreat, wanted to have a "psycho-spiritual experience."

The episode follows the staffers as they experience the after-effects of drinking a tea containing about 3 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, which are not chemically addictive. Several therapists and psilocybin experts were on-site to help and monitor the staffers, several of which had very emotional experiences while on the drug.

Viewers watch several staffers break down in tears at different points after drinking the mushroom tea, talking out loud to the on-site therapists. Meanwhile, Loehnen experiences uncontrollable giggling, saying "I feel like such a cliche." Yet in the end, several of the staffers note how healing they felt the experience was.

"This is not a typical workplace experience. Although I kind of wonder if it wouldn't be incredibly therapeutic for workplace teams, if you felt really safe and wanted to become even more intimate and connected with the people that you spend the majority of your day with," Loehnen says after the experience.