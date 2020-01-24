This Mercedes-Benz camper van is a 'smart home' on wheels—take a look inside

Just because you're on the road, that doesn't mean you can't take your connected home with you. That's essentially the sales pitch from German auto-maker Mercedes-Benz for its new Marco Polo camper van, which includes several smart features that can be controlled via a smartphone app. The van, which Mercedes describes as a "smart home on wheels" has a retractable roof, with extra sleeping space for two people, that users can expand or retract remotely using just their smartphones.

Source: Daimler AG

The Marco Polo van, which starts at a base price of roughly $69,000, will be equipped with the Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC) interface system starting in Spring 2020. The system includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen dashboard display to control the van's smart functions, but those features can also be controlled via an MBAC smartphone app.

Source: Daimler AG

In addition to operating the retractable roof, the app will be able to control the van's heating and cooling systems, open and close the sliding sunroof, control the sound system and adjust interior lighting.

The interior of the extended roof sleeping area in the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo camper van. Source: Daimler AG

The van fits two double beds, with one in the extended roof area (which is over four feet in width) and another that stretches over the rear bench seats, which fold down flat and are available in Lugano leather. The van's two front seats (including the driver's seat) both rotate and can turn around to face the rear passengers when the van is stationary.

Source: Daimler AG

There's a fold-out table to create a dining area between the front and rear seats. The interior even has a kitchenette with two gas burners, a 40-liter refrigerator and a sink connected to a 38-liter water tank.