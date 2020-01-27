Parents are spending $42 billion on early child care — that's more than federal and state spending combined

American parents with children under the age of five are forking over a total of $42 billion for early child care and education, such as preschool programs.

That's far more than the federal government is currently spending, according to a recent report from the progressive think tank Economic Policy Institute.

Public spending to fund early child care and education is about $34 billion, with the federal government kicking in about $22.2 billion and state and local municipalities spending about $11.8 billion, according to the most recent data EPI sourced from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2017.

Without substantial government support, Americans are being forced to stretch their budgets and make numerous sacrifices to make up the difference.

There's roughly 7 million U.S. households with children under the age of five, according to the U.S. Census (that figure does not include households supporting grandchildren). That means, on average, American families spend about $6,000 out-of-pocket annually, or about $500 a month, on child care and early education for their young children.

And that figure does not include the up to $35 billion in lost income EPI calculates American parents forgo every year by dropping out of the workforce or reducing their hours to care for their kids instead. This loss of potential earnings can occur across the income spectrum — it's not limited to low-income households, Elise Gould, an author of the study and a senior economist with EPI, tells CNBC Make It.

She notes that, unsurprisingly, married women tend to see the highest indirect costs because more have the "option" to stay home if their spouse works and brings in income. Single mothers, on the other hand, are less likely to opt out of work, and some may have to settle for sub-optimal early care and education for their kids since they may not be able to afford higher quality on their own, Gould says.