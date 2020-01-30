How much money the 2020 Australian Open champions will earn

Sofia Kenin of the U.S. and Garbine Muguruza of Spain will play for the 2020 Australian Open women's title on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Melbourne Park.

On the men's side of the draw, Serbian Novak Djokovic is through to the final round after cruising past Roger Federer in a decisive, three-set win on Thursday. He'll face either Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev, who play their semifinal match on Friday.

Both the men's and women's champions will collect a $4.12 million AUD check, or about $2.8 million USD. The runner-up will earn half that amount: $2.065 million AUD ($1.4 million USD).

If Zverev makes it past Thiem and then Djokovic in the final, he has pledged to donate all of his prize money to help victims of the Australia wildfires. He's already donated $10,000 for every match he's won so far at the Grand Slam.