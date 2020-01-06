A country in flames: Australian bushfires in pictures

Australia has been burning since September and an end to the catastrophic destruction does not appear to be in sight. Officials believe the fires could take months to extinguish.

The wildfires have already claimed more than two dozen lives and destroyed almost 2,000 homes, according to the Associated Press. Hundreds of millions of animals are also believed to have died as the fires have scorched an area twice the size of Maryland.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government is committing an extra 2 billion Australian dollars (US $1.4 billion) to "emergency and disaster payments" in addition to the tens of millions of dollars that have already been promised.

For the first time in Australian history, 3,000 army, navy and air force reservists will also be thrown into the fight against the fires.

New South Wales is getting hit the hardest, as more than 135 fires still burn across the area, including almost 70 that are not contained, according to the Associated Press. Here's a look at some of the devastation: