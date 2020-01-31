This is the view from most expensive seats at Super Bowl LIV in Miami—and they cost $35,000 each

The living room box seats in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami cost $35,000 each for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The most expensive seats when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday are being sold for as much as $35,000. For that money, you don't get bleacher-style seats — these seats are living room-recliner style seats in the first section of seats on the field. But despite being so close to they action, the seats also face individual television screens for re-plays and close up shots. (The view from Hard Rock Stadium's living room box seats can be seen in the photo above.) The $35,000 seats are part of the "72 Club," a premium seating section of the Hard Rock Stadium, on the 50-yard-line on the Kansas City Chiefs' side of the field. The club includes areas for eating, drinking and relaxing.

The living room box seats at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. Photo credit Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium

The "72 Club" can be seen in the map of the stadium below. Map of stadium courtesy of Ticketmaster The seats are part of what's called the "On the Fifty" package and range from $19,500 to $35,000 per seat. (On Location Experiences sells the "On the Fifty" exclusively as an official partner of the NFL.)

The living room box seats at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami are in the outside sections of the seating facing the viewer in this photograph. Photo courtesy Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

"On the Fifty" also comes with a dedicated stadium entrance, a pregame party, food catered by Miami restaurants, beverages including alcohol and access to speak with and take photos with a handful of football legends, including former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

Inside the "72 Club" during a game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Photo courtesy Hard Rock Stadium Miami Dolphins

The package also comes with the opportunity to go onto the field after the game as the Lombardi trophy is presented. These expensive seats had completely sold out by Friday, and the packages are never discounted, a spokesperson for On Location Experiences told CNBC Make It. Generally, buyers of five-figure luxury seats are either corporate buyers who want to entertain clients and buy ticket blocks as the seats go on sale in summer, or ultra devoted football fans and fans of teams that make it to the Super Bowl, the spokesperson says. In 2019, the most expensive Super Bowl seat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta sold for $17,500, according to On Location Experiences. Here's the view from the seats in 2019:

The view from the 2019 Super Bowl "On the Fifty" seat sold by On Location Experiences. Photo courtesy On Location Experiences

Fans who buy "On the Fifty" tickets from On Location Experiences had on field access during the Super Bowl in 2019. Photo courtesy On Location Experiences

On Location Experience customers who bought the "On the Fifty" seat package in 2019 were able to go on the field after the game ended and during the Lombardi Trophy ceremony. Photo courtesy On Location Experiences

And a look inside the "On the Fifty" party of 2019: