This is the view from most expensive seats at Super Bowl LIV in Miami—and they cost $35,000 each

The most expensive seats when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday are being sold for as much as $35,000.
For that money, you don't get bleacher-style seats — these seats are living room-recliner style seats in the first section of seats on the field. But despite being so close to they action, the seats also face individual television screens for re-plays and close up shots. (The view from Hard Rock Stadium's living room box seats can be seen in the photo above.)
The $35,000 seats are part of the "72 Club," a premium seating section of the Hard Rock Stadium, on the 50-yard-line on the Kansas City Chiefs' side of the field. The club includes areas for eating, drinking and relaxing.
The "72 Club" can be seen in the map of the stadium below.
Map of stadium courtesy of Ticketmaster
The seats are part of what's called the "On the Fifty" package and range from $19,500 to $35,000 per seat. (On Location Experiences sells the "On the Fifty" exclusively as an official partner of the NFL.)
"On the Fifty" also comes with a dedicated stadium entrance, a pregame party, food catered by Miami restaurants, beverages including alcohol and access to speak with and take photos with a handful of football legends, including former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.
The package also comes with the opportunity to go onto the field after the game as the Lombardi trophy is presented.
These expensive seats had completely sold out by Friday, and the packages are never discounted, a spokesperson for On Location Experiences told CNBC Make It.
Generally, buyers of five-figure luxury seats are either corporate buyers who want to entertain clients and buy ticket blocks as the seats go on sale in summer, or ultra devoted football fans and fans of teams that make it to the Super Bowl, the spokesperson says.
In 2019, the most expensive Super Bowl seat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta sold for $17,500, according to On Location Experiences.
Here's the view from the seats in 2019:
And a look inside the "On the Fifty" party of 2019:
On Ticketmaster, regular 50-yard-line seats (ones that are not part of the 72 Club and package) ranged from $9,975 to $14,250 a seat on Thursday, and even "nosebleed" seats costs $4,320 each.
