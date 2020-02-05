SEC warns Americans to be on high alert for coronavirus investing scams

If you've seen research reports or promotions touting opportunities to invest with companies that are working to cure coronavirus, think twice before buying stock shares.

That's according to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which released an investor alert on Feb. 4 warning Americans about an uptick in investment scams attempting to take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Fraudsters often use the latest news developments to lure investors into scams," the agency's office of investor education and advocacy said in Tuesday's email. The coronavirus has particularly dominated the news cycle in past weeks. As of Tuesday night, China's National Health Commission reported the coronavirus has killed 490 people and infected more than 24,000 in China.

The SEC said that it has become aware of "a number of Internet promotions, including on social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect or cure coronavirus, and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result."

But as the World Health Organization noted on Feb. 5, there are "no known effective therapeutics" available at this time to fight coronavirus, despite news reports in recent days touting breakthroughs. Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to crack down on misinformation about coronavirus prevention and treatment.

Many times, these types of investment scams take the form of so-called "research reports" that include estimates of how high the future stock price could jump, according to the SEC. While fraudsters may use any type of investment in these kinds of schemes, microcap stocks, also commonly referred to as penny stocks, are "particularly vulnerable" to this type of scam, the agency says.

Penny stocks are usually shares of small companies that have market capitalizations of less than $250 to $300 million, sometimes far smaller. Because these are small companies, public information can be limited, making it easier for scammers to give investors false information, the SEC says.