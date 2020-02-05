Coronavirus live updates: WHO says there are 'no known' treatments, ECB chief says outbreak fuels economic uncertainty

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below are in Eastern time.
Total cases: More than 24,000 as of Wednesday morning.
Total deaths: At least 490 worldwide as of Wednesday morning.
The president of the European Central Bank has expressed concern that China's coronavirus outbreak is fueling global economic uncertainty, according to a Reuters report. "The short-term uncertainties are mainly related to global risks — trade, geopolitical and now the outbreak of the coronavirus and its potential effect on global growth," Christine Lagarde reportedly said during a speech in Paris, France on Wednesday. "While the threat of a trade war between the United States and China appears to have receded, the coronavirus adds a new layer of uncertainty."
The World Health Organization has downplayed media reports of a drug breakthrough against the coronavirus, saying there are "no known" drug treatments against the virus. "There are no known effective therapeutics against this 2019-nCoV and WHO recommends enrollment into a randomized controlled trial to test efficacy and safety," WHO said in a statement on Wednesday. "A master global clinical trial protocol for research and prioritization of therapeutics is ongoing at the WHO." Earlier in the day (See 7:00 p.m. update), Reuters said a Chinese TV media outlet had reported that a research team at Zhejiang University had found an effective drug to treat people with the new coronavirus. The news agency, citing traders, suggested this was a reason for the move higher in stocks. Separately, Sky News reported Wednesday that a scientist from Imperial College London had made a significant breakthrough in the race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus. CNBC has not been able to verify the media reports.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said the government will crack down on misinformation about the coronavirus, Xinhua news agency reported. He reportedly added that the world's second-largest economy must report information about the virus in a timely and accurate manner with the outbreak at a crucial stage. Xi's reported comments come as the World Health Organization continues to warn against fast-spreading rumors about the virus online.
-- Reuters and CNBC's Sam Meredith, Weizhen Tan, Joanna Tan and Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.