US futures point to slightly lower open as traders focus on virus and earnings

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday as companies warned of a potential hit to earnings from the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

At around 2:35 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 68 points and indicated an implied negative open of more than 27 points, while futures in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also inched lower.

Markets remain attuned to the coronavirus outbreak as confirmed cases in China near 25,000, claiming the lives of 490 people. U.S. President Donald Trump said during Tuesday's State of the Union address that the U.S. is "working closely" with the Chinese government.

Stocks rallied on Tuesday as the market recovered from a huge sell-off on Friday, with the Dow closing 407.82 points higher, but Wall Street sentiment looks set to return to a state of caution on Wednesday.

Corporate earnings remain in focus, with a number of companies weighing the impact of the coronavirus on forecasts.

Disney on Tuesday beating first-quarter earnings expectations on both the top and bottom lines, warned of a $175 million hit to its theme parks as a result of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Ford shares slid on Tuesday after the carmaker posted a fourth-quarter loss and disappointing 2020 guidance, warning of virus-related manufacturing shutdowns.

General Motors, GlaxoSmithKline and Merck are among those reporting earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday, while Qualcomm and FoxCorp are set to report after the close of trade.

On the data front, ADP employment figures for January are due at 8:15 a.m. ET before December international trade numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET. Final January services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) readings are expected at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by ISM non-manufacturing data at 10:00 a.m.