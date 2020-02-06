Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll hits 563 as confirmed cases top 28,000

The view of the WuhanKeting in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province started converting three existing venues, including a gymnasium and an exhibition center, into hospitals to receive patients infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the headquarters for the epidemic control said late Monday. Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

7:33 am: China reports 563 total deaths, and 28,018 confirmed cases

China's National Health Commission said that as of Wednesday night, a total of 28,018 cases have been confirmed and 563 people have died in the country. There were 3,694 new confirmed cases. There were 73 additional deaths, with most of them in Hubei province.

7:04 am: Hubei reports an additional 70 deaths

China's Hubei province reported an additional 70 deaths and 2,987 new confirmed cases related to the fast-spreading coronavirus as of the end of Wednesday. The Hubei Provincial Health Committee said that 549 people have died in the region and a total of 19,665 cases have been confirmed thus far. The province, where the pneumonia-like virus was first detected, has accounted for most of the deaths related to the new coronavirus. All times below are in Eastern time.

5:10 pm: Yum China temporarily closes 30% of China stores, could see losses

Yum China Holdings, which operates Pizza Hut and KFC in China, has temporarily closed more than 30% of its stores there. Same-store sales for the locations that stayed open plunged by up to 50% since the Chinese New Year holiday, the company said, adding that it can't say when its locations may reopen or whether it will need to close more. "Looking into 2020, the coronavirus outbreak is a major public health situation in China," CEO Joey Wat said in a statement, adding that the safety of employees and customers was a priority. The outbreak will have a "material impact" on its 2020 sales and profit — possibly even see a quarterly or annual loss, depending on the course of the outbreak, the company said. — Rogers

4:07 pm: New York City tests 5 people for potential coronavirus